Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this descriptive report is to describe the development of a preparticipation risk assessment screening process for incoming students prior to participation in practical labs.



METHODS: A committee at the Palmer College of Chiropractic, Florida met to discuss a health history questionnaire, physical examination process, and course of action to have second-year students use their current knowledge to screen incoming students for possible clinical considerations of practice lab participation. The aim was to identify potential risk factors that may require application modification associated with performing and receiving adjustments and other hands-on lab activities within the curriculum. The preparticipation screening process, focused on general health and curriculum referenced chiropractic clinical considerations, and was created as an expansion of the existing informed consent procedures to screen incoming students prior to participating in palpation, technique, physical examination, and open adjusting labs in the chiropractic program. Any clinical considerations identified during the screening were referred to be fully evaluated by a third-year clinic intern and faculty-licensed chiropractor to maintain classroom safety standards for the students. Referred students were restricted from full classroom lab participation until recommendations from the clinic or outside licensed healthcare providers managing their concerns were received.



RESULTS: The program was implemented in April 2022. Eight out of the 48 students evaluated in the first group and 12 of the 81 in the second group had possible clinical considerations to participation and were referred appropriately for a full evaluation. In the third group, 35 out of 146 students with suspected clinical considerations to participation were identified. Of the 55 students referred out, all students are now actively participating in classroom activities. Fifteen have been cleared to return to classroom participation with no restrictions and the remaining 40 students have been released for participation with patient-specific restrictions as directed by their managing health care providers.



CONCLUSION: The preparticipation screening process was implemented as all incoming students since the inception of the process have been screened, referred for evaluation when deemed appropriate, and cleared to participate in labs either with or without restrictions. This process has also demonstrated the possibility of identifying multiple clinical considerations for safe curricular participation while participating in doctor-patient simulated classroom activities. This process may be helpful for new students to recognize the patient history and examination procedures as an important aspect of a patient encounter prior to receiving treatment.

