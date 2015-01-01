Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall prevention is crucial for older adults. Enhanced fall risk perception can encourage older adults to participate in fall prevention programs. However, there is still no unified definition of the concept of fall risk perception.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the concept of fall risk perception in older adults.



DESIGN: A concept analysis. DATA SOURCES: The literature was searched using online databases including PubMed, Cochrane Library, Embase, CINAHL Complete, PsycINFO, Web of Science, China National Knowledge Infrastructure, WangFang and SinoMed. Searches were also conducted in Chinese and English dictionaries. The literature dates from the establishment of the database to April 2023.



METHODS: The methods of Walker and Avant were used to identify antecedents, attributes and consequences of the concept of "fall risk perception" in older adults.



RESULTS: Eighteen publications were included eventually. The attributes were identified as: (1) dynamic change, with features of continuum and stage; (2) whether falls are taken seriously; (3) a self-assessment of the fall probability, which is driven by individual independence; and (4) involves multiple complex emotional responses. The antecedents were identified as: (1) demographic and disease factors; (2) psychological factors and (3) environmental factors. The consequences were identified as: (1) risk-taking behaviour; (2) risk compensation behaviour; (3) risk transfer behaviour; and (4) emotions.



CONCLUSION: A theoretical definition of fall risk perception was identified. A conceptual model was developed to demonstrate the theoretical relationships between antecedents, attributes and consequences. This is helpful for the development of relevant theories and the formulation of fall prevention measures based on fall risk perception as the intervention target.

Language: en