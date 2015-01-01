Abstract

Research explored substance use in Black communities in Canada, but a gap exists about the experiences of Black family members, caring for relatives with substance misuse within the Canadian context. Black family members are defined as African Canadians, Caribbean Canadian or Caribbean Blacks. This paper explores Black family members' beliefs and experiences regarding their relatives' psychoactive substance use and misuse. A focused ethnography was conducted with 26 Black family members with 17 participants originated from various parts of Africa, and nine participants originated from parts of the Caribbean. Participants comprised of mothers (n = 5), fathers (n = 2), step-fathers (n = 1), husbands (n = 1), wives (n = 2), uncles (n = 5), aunties (n = 2), siblings (n = 5), in-laws (n = 2), and guardians (n = 1). Three themes were generated: cultural beliefs and perceptions regarding substance use and misuse of family relatives; "When he starts drinking, hell breaks loose": Perceived impact of substance misuse on family safety and stability; and, the experiences of stigma and the keeping of secrets. Prioritizing public health approaches, such as public policies and campaigns that dismantle stigma and systemic barriers, and increase awareness about substance use and harm reduction interventions among Black communities.

Language: en