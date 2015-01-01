|
Basilicata P, Marisei M, Guadagni R, Sibilio M, Niola M, Pieri M. J. Forensic Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38558455
Pediatric population represents the most vulnerable and at risk for unintentional poisoning, with children younger than 6 years old accounting for nearly half of poison exposures. Poisoning is a time-dependent emergency. The need to reach a scientific agreement on diagnostic protocol and treatment seems to be crucial to reduce morbidity and mortality. Starting from a buprenorphine pediatric intoxication case, this article highlights the limits and pitfalls of the traditional diagnostic approach. Diagnosis of drug intoxication was achieved after several days when an in-depth diagnostic investigation became necessary and complete forensic toxicological analyses were performed.
Language: en
biological specimen; diagnostic algorithm; diagnostic workup; drug intoxication; pediatric accidental poisoning; toxicology