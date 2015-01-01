Abstract

Pediatric population represents the most vulnerable and at risk for unintentional poisoning, with children younger than 6 years old accounting for nearly half of poison exposures. Poisoning is a time-dependent emergency. The need to reach a scientific agreement on diagnostic protocol and treatment seems to be crucial to reduce morbidity and mortality. Starting from a buprenorphine pediatric intoxication case, this article highlights the limits and pitfalls of the traditional diagnostic approach. Diagnosis of drug intoxication was achieved after several days when an in-depth diagnostic investigation became necessary and complete forensic toxicological analyses were performed.



RESULTS evidenced an alarming lack of an unequivocal diagnostic protocol in case of suspect intoxication in structures not provided with a forensic toxicological service/unit. Collection of biological specimens according to forensic protocols at hospitalization plays a paramount role in the definitive diagnosis of intoxication. A diagnostic algorithm that focuses on medical history and biological specimen collection timing is herein proposed, in order to unify emergency approaches to the suspected poisoned child.

