Abstract

PURPOSE: The demographics of the world's population have changed over time. Previous research demonstrated the high rate of falls among elderly people living in rural areas in their own houses. This study aimed to use the Thai-Home Fall Hazard Assessment Tool (Thai-HFHAT) to look into the environmental factors inside and outside of residential homes connected to falls among elderly living in rural Thailand.



METHODS: Data was gathered between August and October 2023 using a questionnaire to obtain demographic data and the 44-question Thai-HFHAT survey. The survey was divided into seven sections covering the areas inside and outside the elderly home facility. Descriptive statistics were used in the data analysis, and statistical tests, including Fisher's exact test and the Chi-square test, were used to examine the relationship between environmental factors and falls in elderly people.



RESULTS: The study found that issues with an elderly rural home included split-level flooring in the living room, bathroom, and bedroom, an insecurely attached carpet in the kitchen and bedroom, and a shower area not separated from the toilet. The environmental factors linked to falls among the elderly encompass insufficient lighting in the living room, bathroom, bedroom, and parking garage, debris and obstacles such as wires along the path in the living room and parking garage, and the poor condition of the staircase, characterized by inconsistent step heights or a slippery surface.



CONCLUSION: Community agencies should consider the living conditions of elderly people in rural areas to effectively reduce the occurrence of falls among this population.

