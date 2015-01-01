|
Maboloc CR. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This paper explains why natural disasters are a public health issue. A case in point is the Masara landslide in Maco Town, the Philippines. Public health concerns are not just the physical but also the 'total well-being of persons'. Classifying natural calamities as a concern related to public health will give a sense of urgency on the matter and thereby encourage governments to act on the negative effects of climate change, especially in developing countries.
environment; natural disasters; public health