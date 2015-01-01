|
Citation
|
Coleman TA, Chee K, Chin-See R, Salama R, Sajan M, Narbonne M, Travers R, Coulombe S. LGBT Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38557210
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Mental health disparities in sexual orientation and/or gender identity and/or expression (SOGIE) minority groups are well-documented, with research consistently showing higher levels of suicidality, even in Canada, considered one of the world's most accepting countries of SOGIE minority groups. Adverse outcomes in these groups are often framed using minority stress theory, with social support frequently studied as an integral buffer to these outcomes. This analysis explores facets of minority stress and social support associated with past-year suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
minority stress; sexual orientation and/or gender identity and/or expression (SOGIE); social provisions; suicide