Abstract

PURPOSE: Mental health disparities in sexual orientation and/or gender identity and/or expression (SOGIE) minority groups are well-documented, with research consistently showing higher levels of suicidality, even in Canada, considered one of the world's most accepting countries of SOGIE minority groups. Adverse outcomes in these groups are often framed using minority stress theory, with social support frequently studied as an integral buffer to these outcomes. This analysis explores facets of minority stress and social support associated with past-year suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.



METHODS: A cross-sectional internet survey of SOGIE diverse people in Canada (n = 1542) was conducted. Binary logistic regression calculated bivariate and multivariate factors associated with past-year suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Backward elimination (retaining sociodemographic factors and self-rated mental health) identified salient minority stress and social support (provisions) factors.



RESULTS: Over half (56.72%) of participants had ever thought of dying by suicide, with 24.84% having attempted suicide. During the past year, 26.80% had thought of dying by suicide, with 5.32% having attempted suicide. Victimization events, and guidance (e.g., someone to talk to about important decisions) and attachment (e.g., close relationships providing emotional security) social provision subscales remained salient after backward elimination procedures.



CONCLUSION: Our findings emphasize that a fulsome, multilevel approach considering structural, community, and individual strategies to address overt discrimination, integrating social connections and guidance, is necessary to prevent dying by suicide.

Language: en