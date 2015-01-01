Abstract

Most strategies are implemented; however, South Africa needs to evaluate and develop trauma interventions. The study aims to develop, test and validate childhood trauma exposure intervention in the Vhembe district, Limpopo province. Donabedian's structure-process-outcome model will guide the study. The study will employ multiphase mixed methods with five phases. Phase 1 will be a thorough systematic evaluation of literature on childhood trauma and exposure to violence interventions to describe existing interventions. Phase 2, stage 1: Will explore the experiences of children exposed to trauma and violence regarding their experiences of the treatment they received, using semi-structured qualitative interviews. Non-probability purposeful sampling techniques will be used to select participants. The Thoyondou Victim Empowerment's database will select participants. The researchers will conduct semi-structured and unstructured interviews with youngsters exposed to violence and trauma. Stage 2 will be a qualitative study of trauma centre managers and personnel sampled from the contact record. IPA will analyze data. Phase 3 will conceptualize Phase 1 and the empirical phase into Donabedian's SPO framework for Phase 4. Phase 4 develops the intervention using Phase 3's conceptual framework and tests and validates it.

