Abstract

As medicolegal consultant, we often encounter cases of fall from height related deaths which are invariably subjected to medicolegal autopsy and the numbers are gradually increasing day by day. During the study period of three years data were collected by using a pre-tested structured proforma, police inquest reports, hospital records and thorough medicolegal autopsy done at Chittagong Medical College Mortuary. This retrospective autopsy based study revealed 175 cases of fall from height casualties out of the total 2850 autopsies. We observed that the age group of 41-50 years i.e. 55 cases were mostly affected followed by 31-40 years i.e. in 40 cases. Males (144) were the main sufferers than the females (31). Maximum victims were construction workers 57 cases (32.57%) followed by 45 factory workers (25.71%). Construction sites were the main place of fall i.e. in 57 cases (32.57%) followed by working places 46 cases (26.28%). Most of the victims had head-neck injuries i.e. in 143 cases (81.71%) followed by thoracic injury 82 cases (46.85%). Multiple injuries i.e. in 92 cases (52.57%) were the main cause of death followed by head-neck injuries in 79 cases (45.14%). These casualties are definitely preventable by adopting safety measures and by educating the workers in the factories and construction sites.

