Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption has become very common among adolescents in recent years and its prevalence varies in different countries. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of alcohol consumption and related factors in adolescents aged 11 to 16 years.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was performed on 288385 adolescents (girls, 53.9% of total) aged 11 to 16 years. In the present study, the GSHS data (2003-2018) available to public on the websites of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO was used. To investigate the factors affecting alcohol consumption, univariate and multivariate logistics models with 95% confidence limits were used.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of alcohol consumption in adolescents was 25.2%, which was 28.3% and 22.4% in boys and girls, respectively. Among the surveyed countries, the highest prevalence was in Seychelles (57.9%) and the lowest in Tajikistan (0.7). Multivariate analysis showed that the Age for 16 and more than 16 years old (OR = 3.08,95%CI: 2.54-3.74), truancy for more than 10 days (OR = 1.24, 95%CI: 1.08-1.43), loneliness at sometimes of the times (OR = 1.04, 95%CI: 1.01-1.07), insomnia at most of the times (OR = 1.85, 95%CI: 1.70-2.01), daily activity (OR = 1.03, 95%CI: 1.00-1.07), bullied for 1-9 Days in a month (OR = 1.24, 95%CI: 1.09-1.40), cigarette (OR = 4.01, 95%CI: 3.86-4.17), used marijuana for more than 10 days in a month (OR = 5.58, 95%CI: 4.59-7.78), had sex (OR = 2.76, 95%CI: 2.68-2.84), and suicide plan (OR = 1.48, 95%CI: 1.42-1.54) were important factors affecting drinking alcohol. (Table 4). In this study, the sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, and negative predictive value were 42.79%, 93.96%, 70.80%, and 82.75.



CONCLUSIONS: According to the results of the present study, the prevalence of alcohol consumption among teenagers was high. Therefore, it is suggested that demographic, family, and psychological factors should be taken into consideration in health programs for the prevention and treatment of alcohol consumption in adolescents.

