Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the residential, area-specific prevalence and associated factors of suicidal ideation among adolescents in South Korea, based on nationally representative data.



METHODS: A secondary analysis was performed using the database of the 17th Korean Youth Health Behavior Survey, which contained data from 54,848 adolescents.



RESULTS: Female adolescents (more influential in counties), low economic status (more influential in metropolitan cities), perceived stress (more influential in metropolitan cities), depression (more influential in counties), loneliness (more influential in counties), and anxiety (more influential in counties) were influencing factors in all areas, and the factors associated with suicidal ideation differed by residential area. The factors related to suicidal ideation were similar by residential area, but the degree of relevance differed from area to area; in particular, the prevalence of variables related to mental health (depression, loneliness, and anxiety) was high in counties. Alcohol drinking was significant only in small- and medium-sized cities in terms of suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Suicide prevention programs for adolescents should be implemented given the higher incidence of suicidal ideation among female adolescents, the greater influence of mental health-related variables in counties, and the influence of smoking in cities. There were differences in the prevalence and risk factors of suicidal ideation by residential areas.

