Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Posttraumatic symptoms, emotional impulsivity, and negative cognition have been proposed as pathways in explaining why individuals have experienced trauma are at increased risk for self-harm. The present study examined whether emotional impulsivity (i.e., negative and positive urgency) and negative cognition (i.e., personal attribution and feeling different from peers) mediate the path from posttraumatic symptoms to self-harm in sexually abused adolescents, a population at the highest risk for self-harm.



METHOD: One hundred and thirty-one sexually abused youths aged 10-18 years in South Korea completed the Self-Harm Inventory, UPPS-P (urgency-premeditation-perseverance-sensation seeking-positive urgency) Impulsive Behaviors Scales for use with children, and Children's Attribution and Perception Scale, and their parents completed the Korean version of the parent report of posttraumatic symptoms.



RESULTS: Among the adolescent participants, 77.1% (n = 101) reported engaging in at least one self-harm behavior, and 61.8% (n = 81) reported engaging in deliberate self-injury. Mediation model analyses showed that parent-reported posttraumatic symptoms predicted more self-harm behaviors among sexually abused adolescents. The indirect effect of parent-reported posttraumatic symptoms on self-harm through adolescents' negative cognition was significant, but the indirect effect through emotional impulsivity was not.



CONCLUSION: The results indicate that, at least among sexually abused adolescents, posttraumatic symptoms lead to self-harm via negative cognition rather than increased emotional impulsivity. These findings suggest that sexually abused adolescents suffering from posttraumatic symptoms are more likely to engage in self-harm in response to negative cognition of themselves and the world rather than as an impulsive response to intense emotions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en