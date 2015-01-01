Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this paper is to explore the changing laws of driving safety in the complex and changing driving environment in urban tunnels, to analyze the evolution of driving risk fields caused by changes in adjacent vehicles, driving behavior characteristics and road environment, and to reveal the formation mechanism of tunnel driving danger zones.



METHODS: The kinetic field, behavioral field and potential field models are constructed according to the APF theory. The driving safety risks arising from the surrounding vehicles, driving behavior characteristics and changes in the tunnel environment are analyzed in the process of driving from the open section to the exit of the tunnel.



RESULTS: The magnitude of the risk field force is inversely proportional to the spacing of the vehicles and the distance between the tunnel sidewalls, and is proportional to the relative speed between the vehicles and the slope of the longitudinal slope. Under the same conditions, the vehicle at the entrance and exit of the tunnel is subjected to a greater force of travel risk than inside the tunnel, and the effect of speed on the force of the risk field is greater than the distance.



CONCLUSIONS: The established model better describes the trend of driving risk during the driving of vehicles in urban tunnels, and the research findings can provide theoretical support for the design and traffic management of urban tunnels.

Language: en