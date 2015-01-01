|
Citation
Linghong S, Ma J, Song F. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38557304
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this paper is to explore the changing laws of driving safety in the complex and changing driving environment in urban tunnels, to analyze the evolution of driving risk fields caused by changes in adjacent vehicles, driving behavior characteristics and road environment, and to reveal the formation mechanism of tunnel driving danger zones.
Language: en
Keywords
APF; risk field forces; Traffic safety; travel risks; urban tunnels