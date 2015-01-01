Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this study, it was aimed to examine the impacts of exposure to childhood sexual abuse (CSA) on women's sexual function and sexual distress.



METHOD: In this systematic review and meta-analysis study, eight international (EBSCO, Psyc-Info, Proquest, PubMed, Science Direct, Scopus, Ovid, Web of Science) and two national electronic databases (Dergipark and Thesis Database of the Turkish Council of Higher Education) were searched. Studies reporting outcomes of sexual function and sexual distress in women with and without a history of CSA were included. The data were synthesized by meta-analysis and narrative methods.



RESULTS: Two dissertations and five research articles published between 2010 and 2021 were included in the study. In some studies that were not included in the meta-analysis, it was reported that there was no difference in the prevalence of sexual dysfunction, and sexual satisfaction in women with and without a history of CSA. Meta-analysis results demonstrated lower sexual function (sexual arousal, MD: -0.83, p<0.001; sexual desire, MD: -0.55, p<0.001; lubrication, MD: -0.78, p<0.01; pain, MD: -0.52, p<0.001) and more sexual distress (SMD: -0.79, p<0.05) in women with CSA history.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that CSA negatively affects female sexual function and increases sexual distress. Healthcare professionals should be aware that women with a CSA history may have worse sexual functions and more sexual distress. More research is needed on the role of CSA in the etiology of sexual function problems and its possible mechanisms of action.

