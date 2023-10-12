Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important in the world's public health and an important subject of basic and clinical research in the medical field. In the past 30 years, the epidemiology, injury mechanism, safety prevention, medical strategies, nursing measures and other aspects of TBI have made great progress, and the level of treatment has also been continuously improved, but it still faces many challenges. The focus of research on the injury mechanism of TBI has gradually shifted from the classic signaling pathways of primary injury to the study of secondary injury mechanisms. Pharmacological research on various therapeutic targets has also made significant progress, which is expected to be transformed into new TBI therapeutic drugs. On the other hand, many new clinical concepts, new systems, and new methods are constantly being integrated into the diagnosis and treatment of TBI, which has gradually transformed from the original treatment of acute neurological injury to the comprehensive treatment of chronic systemic diseases. This paper is based on the latest research progress in the basic and clinical aspects of TBI, and provides a review of its current status and development trends, providing reference for the medical treatment and research of TBI.



===



颅脑创伤（TBI）是世界公共卫生面对的重要问题，也是医学领域基础和临床研究的重要课题。近30年来，TBI的流行病学、致伤机制、安全预防、医疗策略、护理措施等方面的研究取得了巨大进展，救治水平也不断提高，但仍面临诸多挑战。TBI的致伤机制研究热点从原发性损伤的经典信号通路逐渐转向继发性损伤机制的研究，各治疗靶点的药理研究也已取得重大进展，并有望转化为新型TBI治疗药物。另一方面，许多医疗新理念、新体系、新方法不断融入TBI的临床诊治，逐步从原先针对急性神经系统损伤的治疗向慢性系统性疾病的综合治疗转变。本文基于TBI基础与临床的最新研究进展，对其现状和发展趋势做一述评，为TBI医疗与研究工作提供参考。

Language: zh