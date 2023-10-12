|
Zhang JN, Hui R. Zhonghua Yi Xue Za Zhi 2024; 104(13): 985-990.
(Copyright © 2024, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
38561293
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important in the world's public health and an important subject of basic and clinical research in the medical field. In the past 30 years, the epidemiology, injury mechanism, safety prevention, medical strategies, nursing measures and other aspects of TBI have made great progress, and the level of treatment has also been continuously improved, but it still faces many challenges. The focus of research on the injury mechanism of TBI has gradually shifted from the classic signaling pathways of primary injury to the study of secondary injury mechanisms. Pharmacological research on various therapeutic targets has also made significant progress, which is expected to be transformed into new TBI therapeutic drugs. On the other hand, many new clinical concepts, new systems, and new methods are constantly being integrated into the diagnosis and treatment of TBI, which has gradually transformed from the original treatment of acute neurological injury to the comprehensive treatment of chronic systemic diseases. This paper is based on the latest research progress in the basic and clinical aspects of TBI, and provides a review of its current status and development trends, providing reference for the medical treatment and research of TBI.
