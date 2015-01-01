Abstract

Lateral forces acting on the tires generate jack-up/down forces and the forces raise or lower the vehicle body depending on the arm angles of the suspension. However, the effect and mechanism of suspension jacking force on vehicle behavior had not been clear, and it had not been possible to determine whether the jacking characteristics are appropriate or not. In this paper, a vehicle model that incorporates suspension's kinematics equivalent 3-link model into a 5-DOF model was constructed. Using the model, simulation analysis were conducted with various combinations of roll center height and virtual arm lengths and the effects of the jacking characteristics caused by transient steering on the planar motion were clarified.



===



これまで過渡域におけるジャッキング効果が車両挙動に及ぼす影響・メカニズムについて解明された例は少なく，その良否を判断することができなかった．本稿では5自由度モデルを用い，過渡操舵により生じるジャッキング力がタイヤの過渡的な接地荷重変動を引き起こし，車両の平面運動へ影響を及ぼすことを明らかにする．



Language: ja