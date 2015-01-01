|
Citation
Koakutsu S, Sawagashira K, Kondo Y, Shibahata Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 250-256.
Vernacular Title
サスペンションのジャッキング効果が車両運動特性へ及ぼす影響について
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Lateral forces acting on the tires generate jack-up/down forces and the forces raise or lower the vehicle body depending on the arm angles of the suspension. However, the effect and mechanism of suspension jacking force on vehicle behavior had not been clear, and it had not been possible to determine whether the jacking characteristics are appropriate or not. In this paper, a vehicle model that incorporates suspension's kinematics equivalent 3-link model into a 5-DOF model was constructed. Using the model, simulation analysis were conducted with various combinations of roll center height and virtual arm lengths and the effects of the jacking characteristics caused by transient steering on the planar motion were clarified.
Language: ja
Keywords
Chassis; Driving Stability; Jacking Effect; Vehicle Dynamics