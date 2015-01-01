|
Nishihori Y, Kojima M, Matsuo K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 283-288.
高齢ドライバのサポカー利用意向に対する意識と運転特性の関係分析 －高齢ドライバの運転特性を捉える包括的な簡易質問紙（SQ-CCDC）を用いて－
To clarify the elderly drivers' usage situation of Advanced Safety Vehicles (ASV), and their characteristics, we analyzed the result of the questionnaire survey of elderly drivers nationwide (N = 1,657). The major findings are as follows. 1) The indifferent group, which had experienced a minor collision in the past 10 years and had no intention to change to ASV, accounted for 11%. 2) The indifferent group tended to think their driving was unsafe and did not follow traffic rules. 3) Result of the characterize elderly drivers by using CCDC, we confirmed that the indifferent group has the characteristics of risk-taking.
Language: ja
Advanced Safety Vehicle; Characteristics of elderly drivers; Elderly person; Safety