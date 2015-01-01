Abstract

To clarify the elderly drivers' usage situation of Advanced Safety Vehicles (ASV), and their characteristics, we analyzed the result of the questionnaire survey of elderly drivers nationwide (N = 1,657). The major findings are as follows. 1) The indifferent group, which had experienced a minor collision in the past 10 years and had no intention to change to ASV, accounted for 11%. 2) The indifferent group tended to think their driving was unsafe and did not follow traffic rules. 3) Result of the characterize elderly drivers by using CCDC, we confirmed that the indifferent group has the characteristics of risk-taking.



===



高齢ドライバの交通安全対策の一環として安全運転サポート車（サポカー）やサポカー限定免許の普及が促進されている．本稿では，包括的な簡易質問紙CCDCで把握した高齢ドライバの運転特性とサポカー利用意向の関係を分析した．その結果，CCDCで把握した運転特性がサポカーの利用意向に影響していることを確認した．

Language: ja