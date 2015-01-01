|
Citation
|
Kojima T, Manabe Y, Kitada K, Sano K, Shinohara A, Takahashi N, Shima T, Ikeda Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 276-282.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to study the relation of safety level between automated driving vehicle and human driver, analysis of driving behavior of human drivers is necessary. In this research, in order to study driving behavior of human drivers in some conceivable traffic scenes in which it is difficult for automated driving vehicle to avoid a collision, the experimental test by using the driving simulator was conducted.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
accident avoidance/collision prediction; active safety; human driver; safety