Abstract

In order to study the relation of safety level between automated driving vehicle and human driver, analysis of driving behavior of human drivers is necessary. In this research, in order to study driving behavior of human drivers in some conceivable traffic scenes in which it is difficult for automated driving vehicle to avoid a collision, the experimental test by using the driving simulator was conducted.



===



自動運転車に要求される安全の水準は人間ドライバと比較してどのような関係にあるべきかを検討する上で，人間ドライバの運転行動分析が必要である．本研究では，自動運転車が回避困難な事故シーンにおける人間ドライバの運転行動について分析するため，考え得る場面におけるドライビングシミュレータ実験を実施した．

