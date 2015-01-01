SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Karasawa K, Lee A, Kaminuma A. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 361-366.

Vernacular Title

質問応答データベースと大規模言語モデルによる音声対話システムを用いた運転中の音声操作発話収集

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.55.361

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to handle free speech while driving, we constructed spoken dialogue system combining a question-and-answer database and a largescale language model. We analyzed user behavior and the usefulness of the system by collecting utterances using an actual vehicle. Among the utterances that could not be answered by the conventional system, the large-scale language model was able to respond to more than half of them. This indicated the effectiveness of the introduction of the large-scale language model.

運転中に音声応答する車室内対話システムのデータ収集のために，質問応答データベースと大規模言語モデルを併用したシステムを構築し，実車による発話収集およびユーザー行動の分析を行った．応答の自由度からペアパネラーの自発的な発話量が増加する傾向が見られ，大規模言語モデル導入の有効性が明らかとなった．


Language: ja

Keywords

Human engineering; Human machine interface; Information systems

