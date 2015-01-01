SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nishizaki Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 367-373.

高齢ドライバにおける運転中のマルチタスク遂行とその個人差

10.11351/jsaeronbun.55.367

This study explored multitasking among elderly drivers, whose cognitive function declines with age. Experiment 1 demonstrated that elderly drivers struggled more with simultaneous calculation and driving tasks compared to younger drivers. Experiment 2 analyzed individuals unaffected by multitasking and found that the elderly drivers in this group experienced more mind-wandering when driving alone. The findings highlight the unique challenges faced by elderly drivers in managing multitasking situations, providing insights into their cognitive demands and performance.

運転中に同乗者との会話などを抑制し，完全に運転にのみ注意を注ぐことは困難である．本研究は，加齢によって認知的資源が低下する高齢ドライバに焦点を当て，運転中のマルチタスク遂行，および，マルチタスクの影響を受けない人の特徴を捉えることを目指し，DS実験によって検討を行った．


Language: ja

Elderly person; Human engineering; Individual differences; Multitasking

