Nishizaki Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 367-373.
高齢ドライバにおける運転中のマルチタスク遂行とその個人差
This study explored multitasking among elderly drivers, whose cognitive function declines with age. Experiment 1 demonstrated that elderly drivers struggled more with simultaneous calculation and driving tasks compared to younger drivers. Experiment 2 analyzed individuals unaffected by multitasking and found that the elderly drivers in this group experienced more mind-wandering when driving alone. The findings highlight the unique challenges faced by elderly drivers in managing multitasking situations, providing insights into their cognitive demands and performance.
Elderly person; Human engineering; Individual differences; Multitasking