Citation
Ikemoto S, Kamiji T, Yoshida E, Suzuki K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2024; 55(2): 374-380.
Vernacular Title
メタ認知および補償行動による安全運転を促す手法
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
We proposed a method to evaluate the degree of safe driving based on a cognitive test utilizing the Trail Making Test-J Part B (TMT-J) and a minimum TTC using a driving simulator. We also proposed a training program to acquire compensatory behavior through metacognition. The effectiveness of these methods was tested on 30 elderly drivers. It was confirmed that a combination of TMT-J and driving ability was effective in judging safe driving. In addition, the use of charts comparing driving ability with others and a bird's-eye view of driving improved metacognitive abilities and realized compensatory behaviors for safe driving.
Language: ja
Keywords
Compensatory Behavior; Driving Simulator; Elderly person; Human engineering; Metacognition