Abstract

We proposed a method to evaluate the degree of safe driving based on a cognitive test utilizing the Trail Making Test-J Part B (TMT-J) and a minimum TTC using a driving simulator. We also proposed a training program to acquire compensatory behavior through metacognition. The effectiveness of these methods was tested on 30 elderly drivers. It was confirmed that a combination of TMT-J and driving ability was effective in judging safe driving. In addition, the use of charts comparing driving ability with others and a bird's-eye view of driving improved metacognitive abilities and realized compensatory behaviors for safe driving.



認知能力の評価と運転能力の評価による，安全運転が可能かを判定する手法とメタ認知に基づいた補償行動を促進させるトレーニング手法を提案した．高齢ドライバ30名を対象に有効性を検証した結果，運転可否判定の有効性や鳥観図を用いた運転の振り返りを行うことで，メタ認知・運転能力の双方が改善する傾向を確認した．

