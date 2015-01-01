|
Kim S, Pyun B, Choi H, Choi G. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2024; 32(1): 49-57.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
With the rapid development of new automotive-IT convergence technology, applications that provide vehicles with information, such as road slope and road conditions, in real time through 5G networks are being studied and developed. Moreover, road surface conditions, which are closely related to braking performance, are essential factors in developing autonomous emergency braking(AEB) systems and electronic stability control(ESC) systems. This paper presents an algorithm to estimate the road surface friction coefficient of commercial vehicles in real time by using the recursive least square(RLS) method. The vertical force on tires was calculated by using the vehicle longitudinal dynamics model, while the road surface friction coefficient was estimated by using the RLS method based on the wheel dynamics model. To verify the method proposed in this study, the road surface friction coefficient estimation performance was compared and verified by the TruckSim software and actual vehicle data.
