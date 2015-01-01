Abstract

With the rapid development of new automotive-IT convergence technology, applications that provide vehicles with information, such as road slope and road conditions, in real time through 5G networks are being studied and developed. Moreover, road surface conditions, which are closely related to braking performance, are essential factors in developing autonomous emergency braking(AEB) systems and electronic stability control(ESC) systems. This paper presents an algorithm to estimate the road surface friction coefficient of commercial vehicles in real time by using the recursive least square(RLS) method. The vertical force on tires was calculated by using the vehicle longitudinal dynamics model, while the road surface friction coefficient was estimated by using the RLS method based on the wheel dynamics model. To verify the method proposed in this study, the road surface friction coefficient estimation performance was compared and verified by the TruckSim software and actual vehicle data.



자동차-IT 융합 신기술의 비약적인 발전으로 갑작스러운 도로 상황 변화에 대해 5G 네트워크를 통해 실시간으로 도로 경사도, 노면 상태 등의 정보를 차량에 제공하는 기술들이 연구 개발되고 있다. 또한, 제동 성능과 밀접한 관계를 맺는 도로 노면 상태는 자동긴급제동장치(Autonomous Emergency Braking, AEB)와 차량안정성제어장치(Electronic Stability Control, ESC)에 필수적인 요소로 작용한다.1-3) 그러므로 도로 노면 마찰계수를 추정하여 운전자에게 정확한 도로 노면 상태 정보를 전달하고, 차량의 제동 제어 성능을 향상하기 위한 연구들이 진행되어야 한다.



그리고 이미 수년 전부터 도로 노면 마찰계수 추정에 관련된 많은 논문이 게재됐다. 첫 번째로 타이어와 노면 사이에 마찰계수의 식별자를 설계하기 위해 차량 종 방향 동역학과 관련된 정보를 사용하는 연구들이 진행되어 왔다.4-8) 두 번째로 제동 토크 센서와 횡 방향 타이어 힘 모델을 활용하여 위성항법시스템(Global Positioning System, GPS)을 통해 파라미터 인식 알고리즘을 회귀최소자승법(Recursive Least Square, RLS) 알고리즘에 적용하여 각 바퀴의 독립 마찰계수를 추정하였다.6,7) 세 번째로 차량의 속도추정과 타이어와의 노면 마찰 곡선의 정점에 해당하는 휠 슬립 값의 실시간 추정 방법을 통해 마찰계수를 추정한 방법의 연구가 있다.8) 이러한 연구의 대상 차량은 주로 이륜차와 승용차이며, 제한된 추정 조건과 한정된 차량 모델에 추정되는 문제점을 가지고 있다.

