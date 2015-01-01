Abstract

With recent improvements in AI technology, the application of artificial intelligence is being attempted in various research area. It is being used in the development of driver model or control design of autonomous vehicle. Especially, study on reinforcement learning or imitation learning algorithm is being actively researched. Imitation Learning is algorithm for mimicking given expert’s trajectory. Behavioral Cloning(BC), Dataset Aggregation(DAgger) and Inverse Reinforcement Learning(IRL) are kind of most known imitation learning method. In this paper, we propose an algorithm to develop human-like longitudinal driver model by using Generative Adversarial Imitation Learning(GAIL), which is type of Inverse Reinforcement Learning algorithm. Soft Actor Critic(SAC) RL algorithm is applied for interaction with longitudinal driving environment. Human driver’s driving data is obtained from Driver In the Loop Simlation environment by using expert trajectory for GAIL agent. Train result is compared between PI controller based model and Intelligent Driver Model(IDM) result. GAIL-based longitudinal driver model can generate more human-like velocity profile better than other methods.



===



최근 AI 기술이 발전함에 따라 인공지능을 로봇, 드론, 차량 제어 및 자율주행 자동차 등 다양한 분야에 적용이 시도되고 있다.1,2) 그 중에서도 모방학습(Imitation learning)은 입력으로 주어진 전문가 행동을 모방할 수 있도록 에이전트가 정책을 학습하는 알고리즘을 의미하는데, 강화학습(RL: Reinforcement Learning)과 다르게 특정 대상을 모방하도록 하는 알고리즘의 특성을 이용한 연구들이 진행되고 있다.3) 모방학습의 종류에는 가장 간단한 지도학습 AI를 적용한 방법인 행동 복제(Behavioral cloning), 에이전트가 잘못된 행동을 하는 경우 전문가의 데이터로부터 더 적절한 행동을 찾아내도록 하는 알고리즘인 DAgger(Dataset Aggregation), 그리고 강화학습 알고리즘을 적용하여 전문가로부터 주어진 행동에 암시된 전문가의 정책 πE를 찾아내는 방법인 역강화학습(IRL: Inverse Reinforcement Learning)등이 있다.



본 연구에서는 실제 운전자의 운전 데이터를 모방하여 종방향 가감속 판단을 내리는 운전자 모델을 개발하여 실제 운전자의 주행을 모사한 속도 프로파일을 개발하였다. 운전자의 주행 특성을 모방하기 위하여 역강화학습 기반 모방학습 기법 중 하나인 적대적 생성 모방학습(GAIL: Generative Adversarial Imitation Learning)을 적용하였으며, 과거 N스텝 동안의 속도, 가속도, 전방 차량과의 상대 거리 등을 입력받아 가속도의 변화량을 출력시키도록 네트워크를 구성하였다. 모방의 기준이 되는 운전자의 운전 데이터는 dSPACE ASM 시뮬레이션 모델을 HILS와 연동하여 드라이빙 휠을 통해 운전자 조작을 통한 시뮬레이션 데이터를 취득하였으며, Python에서 동작하는 Tensorflow, Tensorflow probability를 이용하여 GAIL 학습 알고리즘을 적용하고 OpenAI Gym으로 구현된 환경과 상호작용하며 모방학습이 이루어졌다. 학습된 에이전트를 이용해 만들어진 속도 프로파일을 PI 제어기, IDM(Intelligent Driver Model)를 이용해 생성한 속도 프로파일과 비교하였다.

Language: ko