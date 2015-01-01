Abstract

This paper presents an interaction algorithm that can be used in lane change scenarios through a game theory based on estimated opposing vehicle utility. General game theory-based interaction algorithms are valuable in implementing interaction mechanisms that consider the utility of related vehicles. However, they may become inefficient due to uncertainties of the utilities of opposing vehicles. The primary concept behind estimating utility is defining it as a function of achieving driving goals and ensuring safety, which are universal considerations in changing lanes. Weights for each objective in the utility function are determined based on the driver's driving characteristics. The proposed algorithm estimates opposing vehicle utility by adjusting driving characteristics through driving patterns. Finally, the Stackelberg game, which is grounded in updated utility, offers an optimal lane change strategy after considering the opponent's real-time actions. The proposed algorithm was then validated, and could provide a beneficial strategy based on safety, traffic flow, and individual driving preferences.



환경 센서 기술과 판단 기술의 발전으로 완전 자율주행차량의 일반 공도 주행이 가능하게 할 것으로 예상되고 있다. 하지만 여전히 자율주행차량(Autonomous vehicles)과 유인운전차량(Human-driven vehicles)이 혼재하는 상황에서 자율주행차량의 구현에는 여러 문제점이 존재한다. 그 중 하나는 자율주행차량과 유인운전차량 간의 상호작용 구현이다.1) 기존의 자율주행차량은 안전 확보를 위하여 과도하게 방어적으로 주행한다.2,3) 그러나 이러한 인간답지 않은 주행 패턴은 인간운전자들과 상호작용할 때 혼란을 야기할 수 있으며 전체적인 교통 흐름의 저해 및 심지어 사고를 유발할 수도 있다.4,5) 교통 흐름을 효율적으로 유지하면서 안전을 보장하기 위해서는 자율주행차량이 인간운전자처럼 자신의 선택으로 상대 차량이 어떤 행동을 취할 것인가를 예측하는 상호작용을 통해 최적의 주행을 위한 의사 결정 기술 개발이 필요하다.6,7)



대부분의 자율주행차량과 유인운전차량 간의 상호작용 연구는 게임 이론을 기반으로 한다.8-13) 게임 이론은 합리적인 의사 결정을 하는 각 게임 참가자가 자신의 의사 결정에 따른 다른 참가자들의 효용을 예측하고 자신의 이익을 극대화하는 수학적 이론이다.14,15) 유인운전차량과 자율주행차량을 주행 환경에 대한 게임 참가자로 고려하고, 이익을 자신의 주행 목표, 안전성, 교통 흐름 등의 함수로 정의한다면, 게임 이론을 통해 추출된 최적의 주행 전략은 상호작용 기반 최적의 의사 결정이 될 것이다.



그러나 상대의 효용을 정확하게 예측하는 것은 어렵다. 따라서 게임 참가자들은 상대방의 효용을 자신의 효용과 유사하게 정의하거나 사전에 주어진 형태로 정의하여 게임을 진행한다. 이러한 부정확한 효용 예측은 잘못된 의사 결정을 초래할 수 있으며16) 특히 자율주행차량의 경우 교통 흐름 방해나 사고와 같은 문제를 야기할 수 있다.11,17)

