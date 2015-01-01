|
Lee J, Oh K. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2024; 32(2): 173-183.
자율주행 자동차의 범용 경로 추종을 위한 재귀 최소 자승법 기반 파라미터 독립 적응형 조향 제어 알고리즘 개발
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
This study proposed a parameter-free, adaptive steering control algorithm for universal path tracking of autonomous vehicles with Recursive Least Square(RLS). A parameter-free, steering control algorithm was designed for autonomous driving by using error dynamics with RLS-based parameter estimation. The error dynamics was based on path tracking errors and steering inputs, such as front and rear wheel angles. The path tracking errors used in this study include yaw angle error and lateral error at preview point. The RLS method that relied on multiple forgetting factors was used to estimate coefficients in the error dynamics, and to compute control input. Based on the estimated coefficients and the Lyapunov direct method, the front and rear steering wheel angles are designed to be computed with the sliding mode approach. The proposed control algorithm was tested by conducting a performance evaluation under the Matlab/Simulink environment with co-simulation of the CarMaker software.
Language: ko