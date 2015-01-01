Abstract

This study proposed a parameter-free, adaptive steering control algorithm for universal path tracking of autonomous vehicles with Recursive Least Square(RLS). A parameter-free, steering control algorithm was designed for autonomous driving by using error dynamics with RLS-based parameter estimation. The error dynamics was based on path tracking errors and steering inputs, such as front and rear wheel angles. The path tracking errors used in this study include yaw angle error and lateral error at preview point. The RLS method that relied on multiple forgetting factors was used to estimate coefficients in the error dynamics, and to compute control input. Based on the estimated coefficients and the Lyapunov direct method, the front and rear steering wheel angles are designed to be computed with the sliding mode approach. The proposed control algorithm was tested by conducting a performance evaluation under the Matlab/Simulink environment with co-simulation of the CarMaker software.



자율주행 자동차의 경로 추종 성능을 확보하고 기능적 신뢰성을 보장하기 위해서는 주행 외부 환경의 변화 및 시스템의 비선형성에 의한 불확실성에도 추종 성능을 합리적으로 유지하는 것이 필요하다. 이를 위한 다양한 연구들이 수행되고 있으며 대표적으로 차량의 수학적 모델에 사용되는 파라미터를 최소화하고, 수학적 모델에 대한 불확실성을 최소화하거나 보상하는 연구들이 진행되고 있다. Radac과 Precup1)은 비선형 상태 피드백 제어기를 학습시키기 위한 모델 독립 강화 학습 제어 알고리즘을 개발하였으며, Jiang 등2)은 자율주행 차량의 전륜 및 후륜 구동 제어 분배 전략을 이용하는 모델 독립 적응 제어 알고리즘을 개발하였다. Wang 등3)은 4륜 독립 조향 차량에 대해 수학적 모델 없이 차량의 입출력 데이터를 기반으로 조향 안정성을 확보하기 위한 모델 독립 4륜 조향 제어 알고리즘을 개발하였다. 또한 Fliess와 Join4)은 모델 독립 지능형 PID 제어 알고리즘을 이용하여 수학적 모델을 사용하지 않으면서 파라미터 조정 과정을 최소화하기 위한 제어 방법론을 제시하였고, Liu 등5)은 슬라이딩 모드 제어 기반 불확실성 및 외부 교란에 대한 강건한 제어 성능을 확보할 수 있는 전략으로 수학적 모델의 제약을 고려하지 않는 위치 제어 알고리즘을 제안하였으며, Moreno-Gonzalez 등6)은 넓은 속도 범위에서 차량의 횡방향 제어를 위한 모델 독립 제어 알고리즘을 개발하였다. Van Waarde 등7)은 데이터 기반으로 운용되는 제어 시스템을 분석하고, 다양한 모델을 고려하기 위한 데이터 주도 제어 이론을 정리하였으며, Wang과 Wang8)은 학습 과정 없이 데이터 주도 모델 독립 예측 제어 알고리즘을 제안하였으며 축소된 차량을 이용해 실험적 검증을 진행하였다. Fényes 등9)은 빅데이터를 이용한 머신러닝 기법을 기반으로 LPV(Linear Parameter Varying) 모델을 이용하는 차량의 경로 추종 제어 알고리즘을 제시하였다. Lefevre 등10)은 선행 차량의 거동 예측 알고리즘을 이용하는 학습기반 강건한 경로 추종 제어 알고리즘을 개발하였다. Rokonuzzaman 등11)은 모델 예측 제어 알고리즘을 기반으로 탑승자의 승차감 향상이 가능한 경로 추종 거동 생성 및 제어 알고리즘을 개발하였으며, De Persis과 Tesi12)는 데이터 종속 선형 행렬 부등식만을 사용하여 경로 추종 제어 과정에서 존재하는 한계점을 극복하기 위한 선형 피드백 제어 알고리즘을 제안하였다.

Language: ko