The ESC(Electronic Stability Control) system, which is designed to ensure the driving stability of commercial vehicles, is an electronic control device that is responsible for managing the vehicle's posture. By monitoring the vehicle's tendencies to skid or experience rollovers, the ESC system automatically intervenes and stabilizes the vehicle, eliminating the need for the driver to use manual braking. This function is particularly important for commercial vehicles, especially when they are loaded with cargo or carrying many passengers and there is a tendency for the center of gravity to shift. Therefore, effective vehicle posture control is crucial in maintaining driving stability, especially when there is excessive lateral acceleration that can easily lead to rollovers. Consequently, a real-time estimation of the vehicle's mass while in use is essential in enhancing driving stability. By efficiently managing the braking and steering systems through real-time mass estimation, the ESC system can improve driving stability. This paper validated an algorithm that utilizes the RLS(Recursive Least Squares) filter based on TruckSim and real-time vehicle data, successfully achieving estimation with an error range that is within 10 %.



상용차의 주행 안정성을 확보할 수 있는 ESC(Electronic Stability Control) 시스템은 차량의 자세를 제어하는 전자제어장치로서, 주행 차량의 미끄러짐 또는 전복 경향을 모니터링하여 운전자가 제동 조작을 하지 않아도 자동으로 제어하는 시스템이다.



이러한 상용차는 짐 적재 시 또는 차량 상부의 무게가 증가하면서 무게중심이 높아 주행 중 과도한 횡가속도가 발생하면 차량의 전복(Rollover)이 쉽게 발생할 가능성이 높기 때문에 차량 자세 제어를 통한 주행 안정성 확보가 필수적이다.1,2)



이에 따라 차량의 주행 안정성을 확보하기 위해서는 주행 중인 차량의 질량을 실시간으로 추정하여 제동 시스템과 조향 시스템을 더욱 효율적으로 제어함으로써 ESC를 통한 차량의 주행 안정성을 향상 시킬 수 있다.



또한 차량의 질량을 실시간으로 추정함으로써 운전자는 차량의 적정 무게를 파악하여 과도한 적재로 인해 차량의 안정성이 저하되는 것을 방지하며, 운전 중 차량의 안정성과 조작성을 최적화하여 사고 발생 가능성을 감소할 수 있다.



차량의 안정성 향상뿐만 아니라 운송 중에서 질량 제한을 준수하고 있는지 확인하는데 사용될 수 있다. 무거운 하중을 운반하는 차량은 도로의 노후화를 가속화시킬 수 있으며, 도로의 수명을 단축시킨다. 그러므로 차량의 질량을 실시간으로 추정하여 차량의 제어 성능을 향상하기 위한 연구들이 진행되어야 한다.



이러한 차량의 질량 추정에 관련된 많은 연구들이 제시되었다. 첫 번째로 센서 기반 접근을 통해 차량의 CAN 통신을 통해 계측이 가능한 엔진회전속도, 엔진토크, 기어비, 차속 등의 계측 데이터를 통해 가속도와 힘을 계산을 통하여 차량의 질량을 추정하는 방법들이 연구되어 왔다. 두 번째로는 차량의 동역학적 모델을 기반으로 하는 질량 추정 기법이 연구되었다. 차량의 직진 모델을 기반으로 한 질량 추정 기법에서 Bae 등은 GPS(Global Positioning System)의 데이터로부터 노면의 경사각을 계산한 후 최소자승법을 이용하여 질량을 추정하는 방법을 제시하였으며, 또 다른 연구 방법으로는 차량의 종 모델 및 횡모델을 기반으로 한 연구에서는 타이어 모델을 포함한 비선형 동역학 모델로부터 확장된 KF(Kalman Filter)를 이용하여 차량의 질량을 구하는 방법을 제시하였다.3)



이처럼 위에서 제시하고 있는 방법들을 이용하여 차량의 질량을 추정하기 위해서는 가속도계 센서, GPS 센서등 추가적인 센서 장착이 필요하기 때문에 양산 차량에 적용하기에는 비용적인 어려움이 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 기본적인 센서 정보를 사용하며 정확성을 높이기 위하여 RLS(Recursive Least Square) filter을 구성하여 차량의 질량을 추정하였다.

