Abstract
The ESC(Electronic Stability Control) system, which is designed to ensure the driving stability of commercial vehicles, is an electronic control device that is responsible for managing the vehicle's posture. By monitoring the vehicle's tendencies to skid or experience rollovers, the ESC system automatically intervenes and stabilizes the vehicle, eliminating the need for the driver to use manual braking. This function is particularly important for commercial vehicles, especially when they are loaded with cargo or carrying many passengers and there is a tendency for the center of gravity to shift. Therefore, effective vehicle posture control is crucial in maintaining driving stability, especially when there is excessive lateral acceleration that can easily lead to rollovers. Consequently, a real-time estimation of the vehicle's mass while in use is essential in enhancing driving stability. By efficiently managing the braking and steering systems through real-time mass estimation, the ESC system can improve driving stability. This paper validated an algorithm that utilizes the RLS(Recursive Least Squares) filter based on TruckSim and real-time vehicle data, successfully achieving estimation with an error range that is within 10 %.
