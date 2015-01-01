Abstract

This research focuses on improving the reliability and safety of light detection and ranging(LiDAR) sensors, which are a key technology for self-driving vehicles in the automotive industry. LiDAR, a laser-based measurement technology, drew increased attention as a critical component of self-driving functions and advanced driver assistance systems(ADAS) in vehicles. Amid the growing demand and application in the automotive industry, LiDAR sensors are encountering issues related to their performance and reliability. This paper is studying the causes of such failures in LiDAR sensors in real-world field driving, and is proposing a process improvement methodology. Specifically, the environmental weak point of LiDAR sensors is analyzed through environmental tests under actual driving conditions. Additionally, a structural and component analysis of LiDAR sensors is conducted to identify the causes of failures from a fundamental material perspective. Based on this analysis, we will suggest process improvements for LiDAR sensors, and their effectiveness will be validated under various environmental conditions. The comprehensive results can contribute to improving the reliability and safety of vehicles, particularly in the aspect of self-driving technology.

Language: en