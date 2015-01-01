Abstract

This paper aims to propose a method that can help improve test drivers' ability to avoid accidents and response time by analyzing accident recordings from dashcams. This is done to prevent safety accidents that may occur during the actual road evaluations of autonomous vehicles. By analyzing accident videos that occurred during a driving situation, safety accidents can be prevented by identifying the traffic situation and the scenario in advance, and accident symptom training can be provided to autonomous driving test operators. Thus, test operators can understand traffic situations and scenarios with a high probability of accidents, and can improve safety measures during the testing of an autonomous vehicle during an open road evaluation. The proposed method is expected to contribute to strengthening the safety standards of self-driving vehicle evaluations on actual roads.

Language: en