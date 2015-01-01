Abstract

The objective of this study is to compare and analyze the method of delivery of user information in partially automated driving systems from the viewpoint of human-machine interaction(HMI). In this study, we analyzed the role of the driver in changing the level of automated driving and the factors in automated driving systems based on international standards. Then, we analyzed the differences in User Interface(UI) according to automated driving level from the perspective of function through precedent research studies and Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM) use-case analysis. Consequently, we anticipate that the UI of level 4 automated vehicles, unlike other levels of partially automated vehicles, will be utilized for new purposes, such as boarding support. Likewise, the scope of external HMI is expected to increase.



최근 자동차는 IT(Information Technology)기술과 접목한 스마트카로 진화하면서, 탑승자에게 제공되는 정보의 종류와 목적이 다양해지고 있다. 일례로 개인화(Personalization), 연결성(Connectivity), 사용성(Usability)이라는 키워드를 토대로 '사용자 맞춤형 서비스 제공', '하나의 스마트폰 디바이스로 통제 가능한 차량 및 다른 스마트 디바이스', '직관적이고 편안한 인터페이스를 통한 조작 부담의 저감'이라는 미래 자동차 디지털 콕핏 사용자의 니즈를 도출한 사례가 있다.1) 완성차 업체(Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM)의 인포테인먼트 개발 동향 사례를 살펴보면, 메르세데스-벤츠의 차세대 인포테인먼트 시스템인 'MBUX(Mercedes-Benz User eXperience)'는 사용자의 습관과 취향을 학습해 목적지까지의 최적 주행 경로 및 스트리밍 음원의 추천 등 개인화된 서비스를 제공하여 시스템 사용자의 만족도를 높이고 있다.2)



미국자동차공학회(Society of Automotive Engineers, SAE)에서는 2014년도부터 SAE J3016 정의서를 통하여 자율주행 레벨의 구분을 위한 분류 체계 및 정의를 논의해왔다. SAE J3016에서는 자율주행 차량의 주행 자동화 단계를 동적운전작업(Dynamic Driving Task, DDT)의 자동화 정도에 따라 주행 자동화가 없는 레벨 0부터 완전히 자동화가 이루어진 레벨 5까지 총 여섯 단계로 나누었는데, 단계별로 자율주행시스템(Automated Driving System, ADS) 및 인간의 수행 역할이 변화하는 것을 확인할 수 있다. 이에 대한 자세한 내용은 2장에서 설명하였다.



자율주행이 고도화되면서 차량의 라이다, 레이더, 카메라와 같은 센서를 통해 데이터를 수집하여 운전자에게 다양하고 많은 정보를 제공할 수 있지만, 운전자의 집중력과 작업 부하를 고려한 적절한 수준의 정보 제공이 필요하다. 이와 관련하여, 백수진과 양지현3)은 자율주행 레벨 3 수준의 주행 환경에서 전용도로, 도심로 주행 환경에 필요한 정보의 양을 도출하는 시뮬레이터 실험을 수행하였다. 그 결과, 정보의 양에 따라 운전자가 상황을 인지하는 시간, GSR(Galvanic Skin Response) peak, 인지율이 달랐다. 이 결과는 모든 주행 환경과 주행 상황에서 많은 양의 정보가 운전자의 빠른 인지시간과 높은 상황 인지율로 이어지지 않았음을 시사한다.

