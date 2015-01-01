|
Seo W, Choi B, Hong S, Yang JH. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2024; 32(3): 255-265.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
unavailable
The objective of this study is to compare and analyze the method of delivery of user information in partially automated driving systems from the viewpoint of human-machine interaction(HMI). In this study, we analyzed the role of the driver in changing the level of automated driving and the factors in automated driving systems based on international standards. Then, we analyzed the differences in User Interface(UI) according to automated driving level from the perspective of function through precedent research studies and Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM) use-case analysis. Consequently, we anticipate that the UI of level 4 automated vehicles, unlike other levels of partially automated vehicles, will be utilized for new purposes, such as boarding support. Likewise, the scope of external HMI is expected to increase.
Language: ko