Abstract

n January 2023, Mercedes-Benz became the world's first automaker to receive the Level 3 certification as defined by FSAE, and began selling its automated vehicles in the United States in the second half of the year. This development has spurred major automotive manufacturers to accelerate the development of systems that approach Level 3 autonomous driving. As the level of autonomous driving increases, the risk of fatal safety accidents due to environmental perception errors also escalates. To address this issue, securing data that can narrow the gap between real-world and development environments becomes crucial. This paper introduces an environmental perception system for autonomous driving based on the data-centric AI development methodology led by Andrew Ng. Specifically, it proposes a dataset design methodology to expand the Operational Design Domain(ODD), and explains how to implement this effectively through the configuration of a Machine Learning Pipeline after validating its effectiveness.



2023년 1월, 메르세데스-벤츠는 FSAE에서 정의한 Level 3 인증을 세계 처음으로 받았고, 그 해 하반기 미국에서 판매를 시작했다. Level 3 차량이 판매되기 시작하면서 완성차 회사들의 자율주행 개발 기술력 경쟁은 가속화되고 있다. 22년 KDB 산업은행에서 발간된 "자율주행차 글로벌 산업 동향"1)에서는 2021년 글로벌 판매 비중 1 % 미만이었던 Level 3 자율주행 차량이 2030년에는 50 % 이상이 될 것으로 전망하고 있다.2) 향후 Level 3 이상의 자율주행 인증을 받아 도로 주행이 가능한 차량이 많아질 것이다. 자율주행 기술은 빠르게 발전하고 있으나 Level 3에 근접한 자율주행 차량들의 사고는 여전히 발생하고 있으며 테슬라, 웨이모 사례에서 알 수 있듯이 인지 시스템 오류가 높은 비중을 차지한다.



자율주행 레벨이 고도화될수록 개발에 투입해야 하는 시간과 비용은 비약적으로 상승한다. 특히 Level 3 이상의 자율주행 인지 시스템 개발을 위해 확보해야 하는 인공지능 데이터의 양은 방대하다. 정의한 Operational Design Domain(ODD)에 맞춰 성능 목표를 정하고 성능이 취약한 ODD 조건의 성능개선에 집중하면 자율주행 인지 시스템 성능 개선을 위해 투입해야 할 시간과 비용을 줄일 수 있다. 인공지능 시스템 개발에 사용되는 학습데이터의 설계 단계에서 인공지능 모델의 적용 범위에 맞춰 데이터 유형을 구분하면 선택과 집중을 통해 효율적인 성능 개선이 가능하고 ODD 확장에 투입되는 리소스를 줄일 수 있다.



본 논문에서는 데이터 중심의 AI 개발 방법론을 적용해 자율주행 ODD 확장을 위한 이미지 데이터셋 설계방법을 제안하고 생성된 데이터셋을 활용해 ML Pipeline을 구현해 객체 탐지모델의 ODD 확장에 유효한지 검증한다.

Language: ko