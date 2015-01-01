|
Jung S, Jeon J, Park J, Kim J. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2024; 32(3): 289-294.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
n January 2023, Mercedes-Benz became the world's first automaker to receive the Level 3 certification as defined by FSAE, and began selling its automated vehicles in the United States in the second half of the year. This development has spurred major automotive manufacturers to accelerate the development of systems that approach Level 3 autonomous driving. As the level of autonomous driving increases, the risk of fatal safety accidents due to environmental perception errors also escalates. To address this issue, securing data that can narrow the gap between real-world and development environments becomes crucial. This paper introduces an environmental perception system for autonomous driving based on the data-centric AI development methodology led by Andrew Ng. Specifically, it proposes a dataset design methodology to expand the Operational Design Domain(ODD), and explains how to implement this effectively through the configuration of a Machine Learning Pipeline after validating its effectiveness.
