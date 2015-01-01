Abstract

The selection method of concrete scenarios based on scenario database and generative models is proposed in this paper. Two sampling methods are used in selecting appropriate parameters along a performance measure. First, the parameter space is extracted from scenario DB, and a set of parameters are selected via random sampling. Once the set of concrete scenarios are simulated, their distribution is analyzed with respect to a specific measure. The second method is based on parameter generative models. Simulated scenarios are used to train a surrogate model, which is a multi-layer perceptron model. Then, a generative model is designed to search for the desired parameter based on the surrogate model. Thus, the second one can be used to compensate for the imbalance in randomly sampled concrete scenarios. Finally, the proposed selection method is more efficient than random sampling from the viewpoint of the distribution of two different measures.



===



전세계적으로 로봇택시와 같은 자율주행 서비스를 선보이면서 혁신적인 기술의 상용화 가능성을 지속적으로 보여주고 있다. 하지만 실제 자율주행모드에서 교통 사고가 발생하면서 자율주행의 안전성을 검증하기 위한 체계적 방법에 대한 관심이 동시에 크게 증가하고 있다. 일반적으로 통계적 또는 실 도로 주행 테스트(Field Operation Test, FOT) 기반의 검증 방법은 천문학적인 시간과 데이터가 필요하다고 알려져 있다. 이러한 한계를 보완하기 위해 시나리오 기반(Scenario-based) 검증 방법론이 제시되고 있다.1) 더 나아가 표준화된 시나리오 기반검증방법이 논의되고 있으며 관련 툴체인(Toolchain)간의 호환성을 제고하기 위해 ASAM OpenScenario와 OpenDrive 같이 표준 시나리오 및 도로환경의 정의가 제안되고 있다.2)



이러한 표준화 노력에도 불구하고 시나리오를 구성하는 파라미터 공간의 차원(Dimension) 수나 파라미터 영역(Range) 내에서의 파라미터를 샘플링하는 방법에 따라 상세 시나리오의 개수가 기하급수적으로 증가(Combinatorial explosion)하는 문제가 존재한다.3,4) 예를 들어, Fig. 1(a)에서 보는 바와 같이 선행차량 추종(Car-following) 시나리오에서 파라미터 공간을 자율차량(HAV)과 선행차량(HDV1)과의 상대거리(R), 선행차량의 감속도(ap), 세 차량의 시작 속도(vi)를 시나리오 파라미터로 고려한다면 상세 시나리오 개수는 다음과 같이 표현할 수 있다.

Language: ko