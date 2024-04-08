Abstract

Background: On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, including parts of Texas. Bodies of water are often popular destinations for viewing celestial phenomena. Crowds, combined with bodies of water being a preferential viewing location, may lead to a heightened risk of water-related injuries and drownings. The objective of this project was to identify Texas bodies of water within the eclipse's path of totality and provide a record of local promotion of locations to view the total solar eclipse. Methods: Online internet searches were used to determine the location of widely known Texas lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water in the eclipse's path of totality. Results: Fifty-two unique bodies of water were identified. The number of identified bodies of water varied by jurisdiction. Conclusions: This report raises awareness to keep people safe from drowning and water-related injuries as they marvel at the remarkable celestial event occurring on April 8, 2024.

