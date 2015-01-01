Abstract

Suicide attempts (SA) are prevalent in substance use disorders (SUD). Epigenetic mechanisms may play a pivotal role in the molecular mechanisms of environmental effects eliciting suicidal behaviour in this population. Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA), oxytocin and neurotrophin pathways have been consistently involved in SA, yet , their interplay with childhood adversity remains unclear, particularly in SUD. In 24 outpatients with SUDs, we examined the relation between three parental dysfunctional styles and history of SA with methylation of 32 genes from these pathways, eventually analysing 823 methylation sites. Extensive phenotypic characterization was obtained using a semi-structured interview. Parental style was patient-reported using the Measure of Parental Style (MOPS) questionnaire, analysed with and without imputation of missing items. Linear regressions were performed to adjust for possible confounders, followed by multiple testing correction. We describe both differentially methylated probes (DMPs) and regions (DMRs) for each set of analyses (with and without imputation of MOPS items). Without imputation, five DMRs in OXTR, CRH and NTF3 significantly interacted with MOPS father abuse to increase the risk for lifetime SA, thus covering the three pathways. After imputation of missing MOPS items, two other DMPs from FKBP5 and SOCS3 significantly interacted with each of the three father styles to increase the risk for SA. Although our findings must be interpreted with caution due to small sample size, they suggest implications of stress reactivity genes in the suicidal risk of SUD patients and highlight the significance of father dysfunction as a potential marker of childhood adversity in SUD patients.

