Abstract

PURPOSE: Sexual abuse is a health issue with many consequences. Recognizing and discussing past sexual abuse has proven to be challenging for health care professionals. To improve overall quality of health care for sexual abuse victims, health care professionals need to be properly trained. The aim of this paper is to provide an overview of training methods for health care professionals and to report on their effectiveness.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted. A broad search was executed in six databases in December 2022. Study selection was performed by two independent reviewers, followed by quality assessment and data extraction.



RESULTS: After screening of titles and abstracts and later full-text assessment for quality appraisal, seven articles were selected, consisting mostly of non-randomized trials, performed among a total of 1299 health care professionals. All studies were assessed to be of moderate to poor quality. The participants attended training courses with a wide variety of durations, settings, formats and methods. The outcomes showed improvements in self-perceived or measured knowledge, skills and confidence to discuss sexual violence. Changes in clinical practice were scarcely investigated. Training courses were most effective when a mix of didactic passive methods, such as lectures and videos, and active participatory strategies, such as discussions and roleplay, were applied. Timely iteration to reinforce retention of gained knowledge and skills also contributed to effectiveness. Participants most enjoyed incorporating opportunities for receiving feedback in small settings and sharing personal experiences.



CONCLUSION: This scoping review summarizes on how to effectively train health care professionals. Flaws and difficulties in measuring the effectiveness of training courses were discussed. Recognition and discussion of past sexual abuse by health care providers can be effectively trained using an alternating mix of multiple active and passive training methods with room for feedback and personal experiences.

