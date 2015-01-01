Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although experiencing violence is a risk factor for substance use among youth, its association with same-day use of multiple substances (a form of polysubstance use) and mitigating factors is less well understood.



OBJECTIVES: To identify whether prosocial factors modified the effect of experiencing violence on the frequency of same-day use, and examine gender-specific risk/protective factors for same-day use.



METHODS: We analyzed longitudinal data from a cohort of youth who use drugs aged 14-24 (n = 599; 58% male) presenting to an urban emergency department between 2009-2011 and assessed biannually for two years. Using Poisson-generalized linear models with person-level fixed effects, we estimated within-person associations between self-reported experiencing violence and same-day use and analyzed gender and peer/parent support as effect modifiers. We adjusted for negative peer influence, parental drug and alcohol use, family conflict, anxiety and depression, and age.



RESULTS: Overall, positive parental support corresponded to lower rates of same-day use (rate ratio [RR]:0.93, 95% CI:0.87-0.99) and experiencing violence was associated with higher rates of same-day use (RR:1.25, 95% CI:1.10-1.41). Violence exposure was a risk factor among males (RR:1.42, 95% CI:1.21-1.66), while negative peer influences and parental substance use were risk factors among females (RR:1.63, 95% CI:1.36-1.97 and RR:1.58, 95% CI:1.35-1.83, respectively). Positive peer support reduced the association between violence exposure and same-day use among males (RR:0.69, 95% CI:0.57-0.84, p < .05).



CONCLUSIONS: Tailored interventions may address gender differences in coping with experiencing violence - including interventions that promote parental support among males and reduce influence from parental substance use among females.

Language: en