SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Newman JL. Am. J. Law Med. 2023; 49(4): 436-456.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics)

DOI

10.1017/amj.2024.2

PMID

38563271

Abstract

While physician-assisted suicide legislation is being drafted and passed across the United States, a gray-area continues to exist in regard to the legality of a lay person's assistance with suicide. Several high-profile cases have been covered in the media, namely that of Michelle Carter in Massachusetts and William Melchert-Dinkel in Minnesota, but there is also a growing volume of anonymous pro-suicide materials online. Pro-suicide groups fly under the radar and claim to help those desiring to take their own lives. This paper aims to identify the point at which an individual or group can be held civilly or criminally liable for assisting suicide and discusses how the First Amendment can be used to shield authors from such liability.


Language: en

Keywords

*Speech; *Suicide, Assisted; ethics; First Amendment; Humans; Massachusetts; speech; suicide; United States

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print