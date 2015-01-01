|
Citation
Kalantari M, ShahAli S, Dadgoo M, Tabatabaei A. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e308.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38565979
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The postural control and abdominal muscles' automatic activity were found to be impaired in subjects with low back pain (LBP) during static activities. However, the studies are predominantly conducted on younger adults and a limited number of studies have evaluated abdominal muscles' automatic activity during dynamic standing activities in subjects with LBP. The present study investigated the automatic activity of abdominal muscles during stable and unstable standing postural tasks in older adults with and without LBP.
Language: en
Keywords
Abdominal muscles; Automatic activity; Low back pain; Postural control; Standing postural task; Ultrasonography