Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to describe injury patterns and healthcare utilisation of marathon runners.



METHODS: This was a previously reported 16-week prospective observational study of runners training for the New York City Marathon. Runners completed a baseline survey including demographics, running experience and marathon goal. Injury surveys were collected every 4 weeks during training, as well as 1 week before and 1 week after the race. Injury details collected included anatomic location, diagnosis, onset, and treatment received.



RESULTS: A total of 1049 runners were enrolled. Injuries were reported by 398 (38.4%) during training and 128 (14.1%) during the marathon. The overall prevalence of injury was 447/1049 (42.6%). Foot, knee and hip injuries were most common during training, whereas knee, thigh and foot injuries were most common during the race. The most frequent tissue type affected was the category of muscle, tendon/fascia and bursa. The prevalence of overuse injuries increased, while acute injuries remained constant throughout training. Hamstring injuries had the highest prevalence of diagnosis with 38/564 injuries (6.7%). Of the 447 runners who reported an injury, 224 (50.1%) received medical care. Physical therapy was the most common medical care received with 115/1037 (11.1%) runners during training and 44/907 (4.9%) postrace.



CONCLUSION: Runners training and participating in a marathon commonly experience injuries, especially of the foot and knee, which often are overuse soft tissue injuries. Half of the injured runners sought out medical care for their injury. Understanding the patterns of injuries affecting marathon runners could help guide future injury prevention efforts.

Language: en