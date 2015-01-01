|
Citation
|
Amédée LM, Cyr C, Jean-Thorn A, Hébert M. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 152: e106737.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38564916
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research examining the association between child sexual abuse and executive functions is limited. Yet, exposure to traumatic situations at a young age has been associated with changes in the prefrontal cortex, which hosts executive functions (Wesarg et al., 2020). These functions are crucial for social adaptation, as they make it possible to inhibit maladaptive behavior and respond flexibly to the demands of the environment. As middle childhood is a sensitive period for the development of self-regulatory abilities, exploring executive functioning in school-age children could provide potential intervention targets (Dajani & Uddin, 2015).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child sexual abuse; Cognitive flexibility; Executive functions; Inhibition; Inhibitory control; Set-shifting